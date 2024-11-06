Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Bought by Rosalind Advisors Inc.

Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Verona Pharma comprises about 5.0% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth $29,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

VRNA stock opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. Verona Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49.

Insider Activity

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 80,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $354,641.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,293,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,749,501.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 80,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $354,641.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,293,736 shares in the company, valued at $62,749,501.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 249,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $1,093,808.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,089,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,714,024.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,139,544 shares of company stock worth $4,992,952. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on VRNA shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Verona Pharma from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Verona Pharma Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

