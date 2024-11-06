Veru’s (VERU) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
VERU opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. Veru has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $108.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -0.47.
Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 376.38% and a negative return on equity of 115.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veru will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.
