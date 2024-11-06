Veru’s (VERU) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Veru Stock Performance

VERU opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. Veru has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $108.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -0.47.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 376.38% and a negative return on equity of 115.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veru will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veru

About Veru

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Veru by 34.2% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 56,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Veru by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 42,997 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Veru during the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veru by 26.5% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,063,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Veru in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

