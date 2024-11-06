Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Given Neutral Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $5.00.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on Vimeo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Vimeo Stock Up 44.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 2.08. Vimeo has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $7.06.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vimeo will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vimeo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Vimeo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 89,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its stake in Vimeo by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vimeo by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 59,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vimeo by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Vimeo by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

