Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Viper Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VNOM

Viper Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. Viper Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $54.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.04.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $8,506,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 94.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 458.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 62,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.