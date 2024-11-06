WAX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.17 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0315 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $112.00 million and approximately $8.17 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,278,502,587 coins and its circulating supply is 3,561,165,442 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

