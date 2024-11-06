Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CACI International (CACI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CACI International (NYSE: CACI):

10/29/2024 – CACI International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $500.00 to $610.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – CACI International had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $533.00 to $640.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – CACI International had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $471.00 to $520.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – CACI International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $545.00 to $570.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – CACI International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $650.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $520.00.

10/2/2024 – CACI International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $520.00 to $555.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – CACI International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $577.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/17/2024 – CACI International had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $535.00 to $555.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CACI International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CACI stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $564.25. The company had a trading volume of 214,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,171. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $314.06 and a 1-year high of $588.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $508.83 and a 200 day moving average of $460.75.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

Institutional Trading of CACI International

In other news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,319,830.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total transaction of $4,631,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,319,830.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $141,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,610. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,972 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in CACI International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CACI International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in CACI International by 900.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in CACI International during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

