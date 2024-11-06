WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $205.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. WESCO International traded as high as $208.89 and last traded at $208.89, with a volume of 83136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.81.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WCC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on WESCO International from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Baird R W upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.86.

Get WESCO International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WESCO International

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,377,990. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 5,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.56, for a total transaction of $998,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,806.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,377,990. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 23,727.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,589,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,379 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,782,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,916,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 74.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 17,682 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International Stock Up 8.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.02 and a 200-day moving average of $168.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.01.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.21%.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.