West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.
West Shore Bank Stock Performance
Shares of West Shore Bank stock remained flat at $24.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19. West Shore Bank has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.
West Shore Bank Company Profile
