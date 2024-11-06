West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

West Shore Bank Stock Performance

Shares of West Shore Bank stock remained flat at $24.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19. West Shore Bank has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

West Shore Bank Company Profile

West Shore Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West Shore Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include auto, recreational, personal term, commercial real estate, small business administration, municipal, business term, and home mortgage and equity loans; business lines of credit; and letters of credit.

