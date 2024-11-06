What is B. Riley’s Estimate for AMR FY2024 Earnings?

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report issued on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $18.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $17.89. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ current full-year earnings is $17.89 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $11.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $11.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $11.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $40.77 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $10.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $10.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $10.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $40.97 EPS.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.31). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday.

Shares of AMR opened at $222.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.33. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $452.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.30 and its 200-day moving average is $265.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 1,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

