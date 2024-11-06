White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,804 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.91 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.08.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.