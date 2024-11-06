White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.7% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY opened at $137.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.58 and a 52-week high of $138.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

