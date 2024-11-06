White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 3.2% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $178.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $136.11 and a one year high of $178.20.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

