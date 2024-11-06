White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 23,852 British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 29.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,667,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,501,000 after purchasing an additional 614,634 shares in the last quarter. Kize Capital LP acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,826,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 384.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 327,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after buying an additional 259,509 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 42.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 722,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,035,000 after acquiring an additional 215,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $6,153,000. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BTI. Barclays upgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.5 %

British American Tobacco stock opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $39.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.53.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

