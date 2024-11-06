White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $34.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 535,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 6.2% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $34,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

VXUS traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,518. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $53.05 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average is $61.76.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.