White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Invests $253,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Mondelez International Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.54. 545,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,743,621. The firm has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.82. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.18 and a 1 year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

