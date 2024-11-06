White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 281 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,096,000 after purchasing an additional 173,884 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 46,542.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 451,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,643,000 after acquiring an additional 450,530 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 237,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,866,000 after acquiring an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 154.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 206,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,530,000 after acquiring an additional 125,273 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOX traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.82. The stock had a trading volume of 16,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,467. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.05. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $107.46 and a twelve month high of $151.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

