WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $158.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.46 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. WideOpenWest’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. WideOpenWest updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

WideOpenWest Price Performance

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $468.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.49. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Insider Transactions at WideOpenWest

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,863,229.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

