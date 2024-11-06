Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.57.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
