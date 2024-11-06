WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.97 and last traded at $97.97, with a volume of 1648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.53.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.05.

Get WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHS. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 5,415.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 362,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,452,000 after purchasing an additional 356,357 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at $2,159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 83.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 18.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,008,000.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.