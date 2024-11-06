WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Trading Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.87 and last traded at $78.87. Approximately 119,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 119,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.07.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

