Woodside Energy Group (LON:WDS) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,175 ($15.30) and last traded at GBX 1,182 ($15.39), with a volume of 213409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,200 ($15.62).

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,279.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,377.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,621.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Woodside Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Woodside Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 13,378.38%.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

