Worldcoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.18 Billion (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $388.15 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for $1.92 or 0.00002539 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 613,944,857 tokens. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 612,374,215.3202913 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.94815215 USD and is up 13.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 356 active market(s) with $320,683,488.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

