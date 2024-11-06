Wrapped Matic Price Down 0.9% This Week (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Wrapped Matic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000438 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Matic has a total market cap of $60.31 million and approximately $26.26 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Matic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74,975.45 or 0.99509286 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,890.47 or 0.98069270 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 182,771,009 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 185,423,329.96123427. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.32250663 USD and is up 8.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3369 active market(s) with $22,114,265.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Matic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Matic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.