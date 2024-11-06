WW International, Inc. recently revealed its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The company shared an end of period subscriber count of 3.7 million, revenues of $192.9 million, and gross margin figures of 67.1%. Operating loss was reported at $39.0 million, with adjusted operating income hitting $35.7 million for the same period.

In a statement following the results, Tara Comonte, the Interim CEO, expressed the company’s commitment to enhancing member experience and unifying their solutions. Heather Stark, the Chief Financial Officer, highlighted the positive impact of the cost reduction initiatives on gross margins.

The company acknowledged the decline in subscribers, down by 8.8% compared to the previous year, driven by reductions in the Digital and Workshops + Digital segments. However, Clinical subscribers witnessed a significant increase of 71.5% year-over-year.

The company’s operating model showed a shift, with revenues decreasing by 10.2% compared to the previous year, reaching $192.9 million. Subscription revenues amounted to $191.2 million, decreasing by 6.4% year-over-year primarily due to recruitment challenges. Adjusted gross profit reflected improvements despite the challenges, reaching $133.3 million with a gross margin of 69.1%.

During the quarter, non-cash intangible impairment charges added up to $57.0 million, affecting the operating income, which was notably reported at a loss of $39.0 million.

Looking at the full-year outlook, WW International reiterated its guidance for fiscal 2024, aiming for year-end total subscribers of at least 3.1 million, revenue exceeding $770.0 million, adjusted operating income of at least $100.0 million, and an adjusted EBITDAS of at least $150.0 million.

The company discussed its non-GAAP financial measures used in the earnings report, offering a more nuanced view of its operating performance. The consolidated balance sheets and statements of operations for the nine-month period also indicated fluctuations in revenues, costs, and net losses.

For detailed financial information and a comprehensive breakdown of WW International’s Q3 performance, interested parties can access the full SEC filing on the company’s corporate website or through the SEC’s EDGAR database.

Investors can also look forward to the upcoming conference call to delve deeper into the financial outcomes and strategic directions of the company for further insights.

