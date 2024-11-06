Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of XENE opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.25. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XENE. William Blair upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.