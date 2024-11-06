Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of XENE opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.25. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.19.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
