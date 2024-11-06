Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.29 and traded as low as C$1.06. Zentek shares last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 55,491 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$115.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Zentek (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zentek Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds.

