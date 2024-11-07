12,141 Shares in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Purchased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGMS. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 41,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGMS opened at $27.33 on Thursday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.33.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.1076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

