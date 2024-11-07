155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Hsbc Global Res

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BLD. Cormark cut shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

155675 (BLD.TO) Stock Performance

155675 has a 12-month low of C$49.61 and a 12-month high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$20.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.89 million.

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

