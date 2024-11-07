1,697 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Acquired by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $115.81 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.72 and a twelve month high of $120.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.49 and its 200-day moving average is $116.84.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3203 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.