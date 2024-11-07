17,065 Shares in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULST. Leslie Global Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $273,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 101,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares during the period. David Kennon Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 197,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ULST opened at $40.43 on Thursday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.17 and a 12 month high of $40.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.52.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

