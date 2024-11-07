1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $860,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,167 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 95.6% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 313 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $113.60 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $101.29 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $130.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.53.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.47.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

