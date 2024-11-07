1834 Investment Advisors Co. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $135.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.91 and its 200 day moving average is $125.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $101.41 and a 52 week high of $136.00. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

