1,958 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Purchased by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 93,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.2% during the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.2 %

ULTA stock opened at $387.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $377.14 and a 200 day moving average of $380.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

