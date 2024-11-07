32,944 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Bought by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 124,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after buying an additional 13,932 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 143,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 251,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,600,000 after purchasing an additional 75,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.10. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
