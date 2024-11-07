35,889 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 35,889 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 12,731 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $127.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.15 and a 200-day moving average of $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67.

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

