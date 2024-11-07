43,333 Shares in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Acquired by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 43,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 1.0% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

MOAT opened at $96.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.55 and its 200 day moving average is $90.76. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

