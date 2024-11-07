5,595 Shares in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Acquired by Trademark Financial Management LLC

Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 146.5% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12,285.3% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $38.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average of $35.47. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

