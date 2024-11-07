6,350 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Bought by Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,141 shares of company stock worth $16,904,519 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JCI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.43.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $81.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.72. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.92%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

