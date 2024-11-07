7,689 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Prudent Investors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 71.9% in the third quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. M&G PLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,240,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $109,420.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,136,807.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $1,898,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 330,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,741,643.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $109,420.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,017 shares in the company, valued at $5,136,807.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,052 shares of company stock worth $38,424,448. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $178.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.40 and a 1 year high of $193.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.39 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.