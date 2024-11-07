792 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Purchased by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $308.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $238.31 and a 12-month high of $313.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.