8,971 Shares in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC) Purchased by Trademark Financial Management LLC

Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSC. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,454,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,924,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $842,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $400,000.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSC opened at $55.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36. Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $55.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (GSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in small-cap companies. The fund tilts towards US companies but may still invest in securities from other countries, including emerging markets.

