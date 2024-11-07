abrdn Property Income Trust Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:API)

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

API opened at GBX 61.20 ($0.80) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 3.47. abrdn Property Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 46.10 ($0.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 63 ($0.82). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 59.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 55.08. The stock has a market cap of £233.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,060.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at abrdn Property Income Trust

In other abrdn Property Income Trust news, insider Jill May sold 128,592 shares of abrdn Property Income Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.79), for a total value of £78,441.12 ($102,110.28). 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About abrdn Property Income Trust

The objective of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties in the industrial, office, retail and other' sectors, where other' includes leisure, data centres, student housing, hotels (and apart-hotels) and healthcare.

