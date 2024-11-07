Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Accelerate Diagnostics Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of AXDX stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.59. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics
About Accelerate Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
