Achilles B. Kintiroglou Sells 363 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $11,253.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,378. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
AdvanSix Trading Up 7.0 %
NYSE:ASIX opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.63. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $847.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.69.
AdvanSix Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is 45.39%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.
About AdvanSix
AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
