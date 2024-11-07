Achilles B. Kintiroglou Sells 363 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $11,253.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,378. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AdvanSix Trading Up 7.0 %

NYSE:ASIX opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.63. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $847.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.69.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is 45.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 611,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 151,470 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in AdvanSix by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 593,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AdvanSix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in AdvanSix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 286,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in AdvanSix by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 259,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 80,915 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

