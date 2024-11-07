ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.95, but opened at $21.29. ACM Research shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 799,058 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ACMR. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

ACM Research Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. ACM Research’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ACM Research

In other ACM Research news, Director Xiao Xing sold 8,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $167,657.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,430,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,255,859.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ACM Research news, major shareholder Science & Technology Shanghai sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,619,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,428,906 shares in the company, valued at $58,463,767.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Xiao Xing sold 8,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $167,657.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,430,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,255,859.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,116,516 shares of company stock valued at $24,573,590 over the last three months. 31.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 283.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,310,000 after purchasing an additional 683,361 shares in the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,398,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 9.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 408,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 34,066 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 4.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth $7,413,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Articles

