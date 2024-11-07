Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $130.96 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $81.51 and a 12 month high of $136.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,165. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at $961,687.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at $429,165. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,917 shares of company stock worth $3,050,082. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADUS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $141.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADUS

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.