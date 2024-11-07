Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $504.83 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $222.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus raised Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

