Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 3.3% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,545,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 58,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 68,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $145.10 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.22 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $235.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

