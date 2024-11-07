Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Director Purchases C$176,160.00 in Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) Director David Glenson Smith acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,160.00.
Advantage Energy Stock Up 1.8 %
AAV opened at C$8.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$8.02 and a 12 month high of C$11.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86.
Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of C$144.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$161.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 1.4701493 EPS for the current year.
Advantage Energy Company Profile
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
