Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Director Purchases C$176,160.00 in Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) Director David Glenson Smith acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,160.00.

Advantage Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

AAV opened at C$8.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$8.02 and a 12 month high of C$11.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of C$144.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$161.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 1.4701493 EPS for the current year.

AAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cormark raised shares of Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.21.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

