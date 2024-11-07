Advisor Resource Council Invests $652,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 4.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 31.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 3.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 29,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 120,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 14,275 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Copart Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of CPRT stock opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.01. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.74 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
